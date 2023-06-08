'We as a people of God can come together': Parishioners react to pauses with 'All Things New' decrees for 7 parishes

The Archdiocese's consolidation of 178 parishes into 134 is on pause at several parishes as they appeal.

ST. LOUIS — Aug. 6 was supposed to be the first Sunday that the "All Things New" restructuring plan was in place.

Now, the Archdiocese's consolidation of 178 parishes into 134 is on pause at several parishes as they appeal.

The effects of decrees have been suspended for these parishes:

St. Angela Merici (Florissant)

St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish (Coffman)

St. Francis of Assisi Parish (Luebbering)

St. Martin of Tours Parish (Lemay)

St. Matthew the Apostle Parish (St. Louis)

St. Richard Parish (Creve Coeur)

St. Roch Parish (St. Louis)

One week ago, at least seven churches in the St. Louis area believed they were worshipping together for the final time, but Sunday, they came together for Mass again.

The past week has been filled with a lot of emotions for the Catholics 5 On Your Side spoke to ranging from grief to hope to even anger.

While some parishes celebrated on their own Sunday, others came together to worship, as they all wait to see their parishes' fate.

Mike Stephens, St. Roch Catholic Church Parish council president felt hopeful walking into church Sunday.

"We're pleased that hopefully someone at the Vatican is now paying attention to the issues at our parish," he said.

Worshipping God surrounded by his parish family is something Stephens wasn't sure would happen again.

"We found out from a statement by the Archdiocese," he said.

Stephen's parish, St. Roch is one of the seven parishes the Archdiocese's All Things New decrees is now on pause for, as they wait for Rome to respond to their appeal.

"A lot of us are still concerned as to what they're going to do and what they're thinking," he said.

Similar feelings of concern lingered over at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church.

Long-time parishioner and choir member, Rita Montgomery Hollie, described it as "bittersweet."

"The church is going through quite a challenging period right now as we try to discern where God is calling us," she said.

It's a calling that brought the parish, along with the other ones they were set to merge with, together to celebrate Sunday, according to Hollie.

"The fact that we can continue to come together and to be with one another is definitely a positive sign," she said.

The unity even bringing some parishioners, like Stephen Belt, to tears.

"The church was packed. The energy that that we felt today was just inspiring, so it's hard to top and I'm looking forward to next week," he said.

For Belt though, the pause feels like a step backward.

"I was just ready to be done with it. Let's move on. It's kind of like we pack the car now, let's get on the road. I really found myself transitioning in the middle of Mass last week to looking forward to what this week would bring and this new beginning," he said.

It's a road that's been long and windy for many, including Stephens.

"Our parish has been an integral component of St. Louis for over 100 years. We have evangelized and we've brought into the St. Louis Catholic community, not only non-Catholics, but people from outside our parish who choose to come here and worship," he said.

Many Catholics, like Hollie, are leaning on what they know though.

"I try to believe that we as a people of God can come together and that God's going to lead us, but I still believe that the church has to focus and respect the opinions of the people," she said.

The decrees will be suspended for the seven parishes until the Vatican makes a decision, which the Archdiocese says could take months.