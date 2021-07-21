Replica of Old Testament era temple on display at church in Troy, Illinois

The replica is presented by Messiah's Mansion, an organization from Oklahoma that travels all over the country with the exhibit

TROY, Ill. — A life-sized replica of the ancient Hebrew tabernacle from the time of Moses through King David is on display at the United Methodist Church in Troy, Illinois.

The replica is presented by Messiah's Mansion, an organization from Oklahoma that travels all over the country with the exhibit. It's built to scale as it would have appeared in biblical times and includes an Alter, Ark of the Covenant where the Ten Commandments were placed, replica furniture and other items that were used in the tabernacle.



The Pastor hopes that his congregation will get a better understanding of Old Testament times.

"I was hoping that our congregation would get a little more feel for the worship practices of the ancient Hebrews, because the New Testament draws upon those illustrations many, many times over, and so to understand the New Testament, a lot of times you have to understand the Old Testament,” said Senior Pastor Andy Adams.

A tour guide will lead participants through the 75-minute tour.

“This is a great opportunity for people of all ages,” said Adams. “The tour guides present in a way that anybody can take meaning from.”

The exhibit is free and runs daily from 1-7 p.m. through July 25. The church is located at 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy, IL 62294. The exhibit is behind the church with plenty of free parking.

Reservations are not required but are recommended. To make a free reservation go to www.troytabernacle.org or the Church’s Facebook page.