'You have been missed': St. Louis Archbishop lifting dispensation on in-person Mass

ST. LOUIS — Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski invited parishioners back to in-person Mass and announced he would lift the dispensation put in place for the pandemic.

In a video, Archbishop Rozanski said vulnerable, sick or homebound parishioners will remain, but the dispensation on other parishioners will be lifted on July 1.

The dispensation, which meant Catholics in St. Louis did not have to go to in-person services, was first put in place by Archbishop Robert Carlson in March of 2020.

The Archdiocese permitted a return to in-person Mass on May 18, 2020, with added health and safety protocols, but the dispensation remained in place.

In the video, Archbishop Rozanski said the parishes will continue their own health and safety protocols.

"You have been missed, and I look forward to being together at Mass," Archbishop Rozanski said in the video.