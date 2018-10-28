CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A community vigil was held Sunday afternoon to mourn the murders of 11 people inside a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday afternoon.

The Jewish Federation of St. Louis is hosting the vigil at 3 p.m. at The J, located at 2 Millstone Campus Drive in Creve Coeur. People of all faiths were welcomed and encouraged to attend.

“A wide diversity of communal and interfaith leadership will stand together in solidarity with the victims and community in Pittsburgh, and against anti-Semitism and hate of any kind,” the federation wrote in a news release.

READ MORE:

Attendees were encouraged to leave bags at home and to arrive early because of a large security and police presence at the gathering.

© 2018 KSDK