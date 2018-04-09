ST. LOUIS — The Dean family is now a party of four.

5 On Your Side reporters Ryan and Dana Dean welcomed their newest bundle of joy on Monday. Deacon Dean is a healthy baby boy, weighing 6 lbs 9 oz.

“I labored on Labor Day,” Dana wrote on Facebook, sharing photos of the family snuggling baby Deacon in the hospital.

Mom and baby are doing great, Ryan said.

As for big brother Jack, he's still getting used to his new role.

"Jack held him for 30 seconds and said, 'I’m done.' Lol!!" Ryan wrote on Facebook.

Congratulations to the Dean family!

