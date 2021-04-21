Something to do do do do do do | Baby Shark live tour coming to St. Louis area in June

The show’s website promises a “one of a kind live experience” that’ll have Baby Shark fans dancing in the aisles while also learning about shapes, colors and numbers

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Parents and kids who haven’t heard the Baby Shark jingle enough already can hear it again this spring, this time live and in person.

The Family Arena in St. Charles announced the Baby Shark Live! national tour will swim onto its stage for a show on June 16.

The show’s website promises a “one of a kind live experience” that’ll have Baby Shark fans dancing in the aisles while also learning about shapes, colors, numbers and more.

“Take an adventure into the sea with Baby Shark as he joins his friend Pinkfong to sing and dance through some of your favorite new and classic songs!” the website description says.

Presale for tickets begins Thursday, April 22 at 10 a.m., and tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m. Check out the Ticketmaster website for more information about availability.