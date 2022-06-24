Bluey’s Big Play comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in 2023

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — The beloved Heeler family is coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre next year in Bluey’s Big Play. The Bluey live show brings the Emmy award-winning children’s television series to life through puppetry.

The blue heelers will be performing four times at the Fabulous Fox on June 17 and June 18, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Tickets range from $32.50 - $72.50 and can be purchased on the Fabulous Fox website.