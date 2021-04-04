Cardinal Glennon NICU residents make an Easter fashion statement

Nurses in the children's hospital extend their holiday tradition by creating and sewing baby outfits so families can cherish the occasion

ST. LOUIS — For the fourth consecutive Easter, a special group of nurses at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital have brought smiles to babies and families spending their holiday in the hospital.

The nurses of the Dana Brown Neonatal Intensive Care Unit want to make sure families have the memories and photos to mark the Easter holiday with their little bundles of joy, and to share with loved ones outside the walls of Cardinal Glennon.

Two nurses — Nancy Moomey and Bethany Willhoit — create and sew outfits from scratch for every baby in the NICU for Easter. It’s a labor of love, as they’ve been volunteering their time for the past four Easter holidays. The hospital hopes the tradition is one they’ll hold onto tightly.

Car Seat Checkup Event

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Pediatric will present a special event of its own to take care of the youngsters.

This Saturday, April 10, Safe Kids St. Louis and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital will host a car seat (or booster seat) check in which certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will teach parents how to properly install your car seat.

The tutorial sessions will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Special Services & Urgent Care Building at 13000 Butler Crest Drive in St. Louis.

Please schedule an appointment by calling 314-678-5474.

Car seats will be replaced at no charge if necessary. Restrictions apply. The decision to replace a car seat will be made by a CPST. Not every child will require a new car seat or booster seat. Children must be present to replace a car seat.