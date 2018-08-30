ST. LOUIS — All aboard for a very special Saint Louis Zoo celebration!

Thursday marks 55 years since the zoo’s train first opened to the public. The Zooline Railroad has delighted more than 39 million riders since making its first lap around the 1.5 mile track on Aug. 30, 1963.

The Emerson Zooline Railroad is the nation’s largest miniature rail line. The trains can reach a speed of seven miles per hour—perfect for taking in the zoo’s sights, sounds and favorite animal exhibits.

Zooline Railroad tickets are $7.95 per person and include as many trips and stops around the zoo as your heart desires on the day you purchase the ticket. Children under the age of 2 are free.

