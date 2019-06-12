ST. LOUIS — If you're a parent to a new baby, you may be wondering what to get them for their first Christmas.

There’s a guide to finding all the perfect age appropriate gifts on Today.com that will help you get that perfect present.

For a baby, developmental experts say the best presents are ones that stimulate senses, can withstand a lot of drool and aren't choking hazards because babies put everything in their mouths.

Think rattles or activity mats.

If you have a 1-year-old, the experts say the box is usually more exciting to your toddler than the gift itself. This is because they're at the age where they like to take things apart and put them back together again.

Sensory puzzles would make a great gift

For the 2-year-old in your life, think simple. Things you already have. The developmental experts say this is the age when they're fascinated by your kitchen items like pots and dustpans. Gifts that allow them to pretend they're in the adult world are best.

Think a wooden drum or playhouse.

This list goes all the way through teenager and is loaded with great ideas.

