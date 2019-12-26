O'FALLON, Illinois — There are a lot of babies with the names James, Jaxon and Ava crawling around the Metro East this year, according to HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

The hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois, released the top names given to babies born there in 2019. There were some clear standouts in the top five for boys and girls.

Top baby boy names:

1. James

1. Jaxon (tied for first)

2. Carter

2. Noah (tied for second)

2. Oliver (tied for second)

Top baby girl names:

1. Ava

2. Avery

2. Eleanor (tied for second)

2. Ella (tied for second)

2. Emma (tied for second)

