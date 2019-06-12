Owner of Oasis Senior Advisors, Eileen Lambert stopped by Show Me St. Louis along with Jim Mosquera-- whose mother was placed in an independent living community.

During the interview, Eileen shared why Oasis Senior Advisors is a great resource. Jim spoke upon his experience and how Oasis Senior Advisors helped him through the process with his mother.

If you're interested, you can find more information about Oasis Senior Advisors at oasissenioradvisors.com/chesterfield or by calling (314) 602-9998.