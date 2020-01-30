ST. LOUIS — One St. Louis-area family is wheel-y excited about the next addition to their family.

Jessica and Chris Franklin wanted a unique way to announce whether their third child would be a boy or a girl. Then, they heard they could do it using one of St. Louis’ newest attractions: The St. Louis Wheel.

"I had seen the idea online, and I thought it sounded like a fun thing to do," Jessica Franklin told 5 On Your Side.

Chris added that gender reveals really weren't a thing when they had their first two children, who are 10 and 7 years old.

"I'm two-for-two on girls. I just assume it’s going to be a girl again. I’m a girls dad. I’m okay with that. So, I’ll be excited either way," Chris Franklin said.

The Franklins and their loved ones gathered around the 200-foot observation wheel Wednesday night to find out whether Baby No. 3 is a boy or a girl.

They were staring in anticipation when the wheel turned to...

Blue! It’s a boy!

The Franklins didn’t just take their gender reveal to new heights, they also made history as the first couple to use the wheel to make the special announcement.

The St. Louis Wheel has several options for couples or families looking to celebrate a special night. The gender-reveal package costs $200 on weekdays and $300 on weekends. It includes two wheel tickets, a photo package and the light reveal for 30 minutes.

The wheel also offers packages for engagements, children's birthday parties and adult birthday celebrations. Those packages cost between $400 and $500.

