Looking for St. Charles summer camps? Start here

Here are some summer camp options in St. Charles County.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Summer camps in the St. Louis area are filling up fast, so parents might need help finding the right summer plans for kids after the end of the school year.

Summer Fun Day Camp

Open to kids from 6 to 14 years old, this summer camp from the City of St. Charles' Parks and Recreation Department promises to provide a fun and entertaining environment throughout the workweek.

"Let your child enjoy their summer with us at our parks," the summer camp's website said. "They will form new friendships while participating in different activities throughout the week such as sports, cooking, swimming, water activities, crafts, field trips, games and so much more."

Children will be supervised at all times. There will be one counselor to every 10 campers, and during field trips and pool times, there will be one counselor for every five campers.

At Blanchette and Wapelhorst parks, the day camp goes from May 31 to Aug. 12, and regular camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The regular weekly cost is $165; $145 for St. Charles City residents.

Childcare before and after camp costs $50 each; together they are $80.

For initial registration call: 636-949-3372.

C.O.P.S. Camp

A collaboration between Parks and Recreation Department's Ranger Division, firefighters and police officers, the C.O.P.S. day camp is meant to give kids a chance to learn about the duties of first responders.

Also focusing on teamwork, friendship and positive experiences, the outdoor camp includes exciting and challenging outside events that are physical.

C.O.P.S. stands for "challenge overcome persevere & succeed". The camp is open to children nine to 14 years old and takes place at the St. Charles Soccer Complex.

The planned days for the camp are July 18-22. Regular camp hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The camp costs $165.

Before care, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and aftercare, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., are available for $50 each. Together they are $80. There is a mandatory parent meeting and a waiver form.

To register for C.O.P.S. summer day camp, click here.

CORE Soccer Summer Camp

Also from the St. Charles Parks and Recreations Department, CORE Soccer Summer Camp is meant to help improve kids' soccer skills while having fun.

CORE's series of Technical Training Grids helps staff keep track of each player's progress, helping kids learn, understand and develop throughout the week, according to the camp web page.

The camp is open to kids from six to 12 years old, and it runs from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Two sessions are planned for this summer: June 13-16 and July 11-14. Each session is $95.

To register for CORE Soccer Summer Camp click here.