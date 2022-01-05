Looking for summer camps in St. Louis County? Start here

This list of St. Louis County summer camp options includes camps that focus on rocketry, leadership, STEM, art and archeology.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County parents looking for summer camps have plenty of options to choose from this year.

St. Louis County Department of Parks & Recreation Day Camps

The St. Louis County Department of Parks & Recreation lists several day camps. Most of them operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and many offer child care before and after regular camp hours.

Camp Kennedy

Operating at the Kennedy Recreation Complex, Camp Kennedy groups children by age for crafts, games, nature programs, sports, special cookout events and supervised swimming.

The camp is open to children ages 5-12. The fee is $80 a week for each camper.

Children at Camp Kennedy must have a non-perishable lunch, snack and drink for camp. Camp is planned for weekdays from June 6 to Aug. 5. It will be closed for the Fourth of July.

Regular camp hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Childcare before 9 a.m. and after 3 p.m. is available for an additional fee. Call 314-615-5572 for more information.

Camp Eagles Nest

Operating out of the North County Recreation Complex, Camp Eagles Nest offers a variety of sports, crafts, theme days, nature programs, games and swimming daily.

Campers can enjoy outdoor fun and are kept safe during extreme heat.

It's open to children ages 5-12. The fee is $70 for each camper a week. Kids should bring their own food, snacks and drinks. Camp is planned for weekdays from June 8 to Aug. 5. Camp will be closed for the Fourth of July.

Regular camp hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Childcare from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. is available for $15, and childcare from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. is available for $25.

Advance registration is required by calling 314-615-8840.

Camp Queeny

Exclusively outdoor, Camp Queeny campers get a field trip once a week in addition to all the sports, nature fun, arts, crafts and special events.

Campers need to bring their own non-perishable lunch, snack and drink each day. The camp is open to children ages 5-12. The fee is $90 for each camper a week.

Camp is scheduled for weekdays from June 6 to Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Camp will be closed on the Fourth of July. Early Bird Care is available from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. for $20 per week. Late Bird Care is available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for $30 per week.

Parents interested need to pre-register by calling 314-615-8472.

Leaders In Training

Camp Queeny offers a youth and community outreach program for teens called Leaders in Training, where teens can experience a leadership role while having fun.

L.I.T. is available for free for teens ages 13-15. There are two sessions: June 13 to July 1; and July 11 to July 29.

Engaging others in fun activities throughout the summer, teens would be volunteering to help camp staff with daily activities, games and special events planned for kids as young as 5 years old.

Space is limited. For more information call 314-615-8472.

Little Medical School

If you're looking to inspire children with STEM activities this summer in the St. Louis area, Little Medical School day camps are an option.

They all take place at Little Medical School at 11960 Westline Industrial Drive.

Future Pediatrician Summer Camp is for kids ages 5-11 years old, and it's planned for June 20-24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This one-week session is for $150.

Journey Through the Body is for kids ages 5-11 years old, and it's planned for June 20-24, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This one-week session costs $150.

Future Veterinarian Summer Camp- Dog is for kids ages 5-9 years old, and it's planned for June 27-July 1, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This one-week session is for $150.

Future Veterinarian Summer Camp- Horse is for kids ages 5-11 years old, and it's planned for July 25-29, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This one-week session is for $150.

For more Little Medical School sessions visit their website.

Mad Science: Space Alien Travelers

At the Affton Community Center, this camp will help children discover how to send messages in secret codes, explore their environment and find ways to protect the planet.

Open to children from kindergarten to fifth grade, this program will touch on Newton's laws, the solar system and much more.

It takes place June 13-17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Call 314-615-8822 for the registration link. The cost is $275.

Mad Science Alien Travelers Day camp is also taking place at the St. Louis Carousel in Faust Park. Campers will take on the role of a space alien visiting Earth for the first time.

Open to children ages 5 to 11 years old, the St. Louis Carousel session of Mad Science Alien Travelers will take place June 27-July 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $275.

Mad Science: Underground Explorers

If your kids are channeling their inner Indiana Jones, this camp might engage them well.

Taking place at the St. Louis Carousel in Faust Park, the camp will give kids a chance to learn about archeology and techniques scientists use to excavate long-lost cities.

Campers will study bone fragments, pottery shards, amber deposits and fossils. Campers will get a make-and-take-home project.

Open to kids from kindergarten to fifth grade, the camp is scheduled for June 14-17, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Call 314-991-8000 to register. The cost is $156.

Mad Science: Little Green Thumbs Preschool Camp

Looking for a way to give your preschooler a green thumb without the paint? In this camp, kids will learn about plants, dissect seeds and make leaf rubbings and prints with fruits and veggies.

Also taking place at the St. Louis Carousel in Faust Park, this camp is open to kids ages 3 years old to kindergarten. It's planned for July 12-15, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $156. Pre-registration is required. Call 314-991-8000 to register.

Mad Science: NASA Journey Into Outer Space Camp

For kids from kindergarten to fifth grade, this hands-on program sends campers on a quest for exploration. They'll learn about the four forces of flight, the challenges of space travel and the solar system.

This camp is also planned to take place at St. Louis Carousel in Faust Park. It's scheduled for Aug. 9-12, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $156. Pre-registration is required. Call 314-991-8000 to register.

Mad Science: Rocketry Camp

A five-day action-packed camp solely focused on rockets and the physics of rocket flight might be just the thing for your physicist-to-be.

Campers will learn the rocket safety code before they build different types of rockets and take part in launches.

This camp is open to children entering kindergarten to those in fifth grade, but it's recommended for kids entering second grade to fifth grade. Younger kids who sign up will get extra help.

Scheduled for Aug. 15-19, 9 a.m. to 3p.m., the program will take place at Greensfelder Recreation Complex. The cost is $275. Pre-registration is required. Call 314-991-8000 to register.

Crayola Wild Word: Art of Conservation

Also taking place at the St. Louis Carousel in Faust Park, this camp will have kids explore the wonders and beauty of the animal kingdom and discover nature in a way that inspires empathy, curiosity and creativity.

Kids will experiment with a variety of art techniques and use Crayola art materials to create frog paintings, ink-diffusion jellyfish, polar bear sculptures and more.