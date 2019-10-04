WILDWOOD, Mo. – If you're wondering where you should be raising your family, you may want to check out Wildwood.

Wildwood was ranked as the best place in Missouri to raise a family, according to Niche.com.

Niche ranked Wildwood on its quality of schools, business and employment growth, family income, housing, crime rates and parks.

RELATED: St. Louis ranked No. 6 among cities with ‘most balanced lifestyle’

“This achievement is all thanks to Wildwood residents and business owners, who help make this community a great place to live, work and play,” said Mayor Jim Bowlin.

In addition to being ranked best place to raise a family, Wildwood ranked No. 5 on best public schools in Missouri, No. 10 on best place to live in Missouri and No. 29 on best places to live in America.

RELATED: How St. Louis ranks among ‘best places to live’ in the US