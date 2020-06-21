ST. LOUIS — I’ve been encouraged to write about being a father for Father’s Day. But I want to start off by asking, what does being a father mean to you?
To me being a father is not about being able to create a child.
To me being a father means being there to sculpt a life that will one have an impact on our world.
To me being a father means encouraging a child to go for their dreams.
To me being a father means providing and loving and giving.
To me being a father also means joy and heartbreak.
To me being a father means doing the best I can to be the best example that I can be.
To me being a father means holding my head high and showing my belief in a better outcome.
To me being a father means sacrifice, giving of myself, and of my time.
To me being a father means putting me second.
To me being a father means structure and discipline.
To me being a father means laughter, tears, anxious moments, and unforgettable moments.
I have two wonderful children. My son Easton was a terrific athlete. The conference player of the year in college. Of course, as a former athlete, I smiled and beamed at his events. But as a father, I am most proud of the fact that he is a graduate of Wash U. He is as smart as they come.
My daughter Eryn wow what can I say. The Mizzou grad is one of the strongest young women that I know. Eryn’s smile lights up a room. But it is her confidence that sets her apart from everyone else. I would like to believe that I raised them well.
I had the best teacher, my father Ralph Knott. It’s funny because my father didn’t lead with his words. Ralph Knott was old school. Ralph Knott led by his example, by what did, and by how he carried himself. I watched my father sacrifice, work harder than hard, and humble himself to provide and give us the best life possible. We never longed for anything. Yes, my father disciplined us. But I honestly believed that hurt him more than it hurt us. My father didn’t have to demand respect but he always got it from everyone. I am who I am today because of Ralph Knott.
My father passed away in April of 2004 not too shortly after I arrived in St Louis. I miss him every day. I wish I could drink a beer with him on Sunday and share some Father’s dad laughs. I will certainly raise a glass to heaven in his honor on Sunday.
To me being a father is the greatest achievement in my life.
I’ll end the post with the question I first asked, what does being a father mean to you?