Meet the first baby born in St. Louis in 2022

ST. LOUIS — One baby was born with automatic bragging rights: the first St. Louis baby of 2022.

The Missouri Baptist Medical Center announced the bundle of joy was birthed at their hospital early New Year's Day.

Otto Kilian was born at 2:27 a.m. on Saturday morning, weighing in at 8 lbs., 12 oz., and 21.5 inches long.

Otto and his mother are doing well, according to the medical center.