ST. LOUIS — Chick-fil-A has expanded in north St. Louis County. The popular fast-food restaurant opened two new locations Thursday.

The Florissant location is on Lindbergh Blvd. near New Halls Ferry Road. The Bridgeton restaurant will be at 12450 St. Charles Rock Rd. near I-270.

The restaurants are creating 220 new jobs in the area.

Chick-fil-A said in a news release it’s committed to “community engagement to a key area of revitalization for the metro area.”

The opening of any new Chick-fil-A normally comes with the highly anticipated free food campout, but due to the dangerously cold weather this week, the campout has been canceled.

Instead, the restaurant offered surprise giveaways to customers during the grand opening day.

RELATED: Chicken Salad Chick opens its doors in Chesterfield