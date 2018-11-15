ST. LOUIS — ALDI debuted its new grocery delivery service is now up and running in the St. Louis area, and just in time for a November snow storm.

The grocery store chain is partnering with Instacart, allowing customers to order their groceries online and have them delivered in as little as an hour.

Customers can do their virtual shopping at Instacart.com/aldi or by downloading the Instacart app.

Instead of an actual shopping cart, customers fill up their virtual carts with items from their grocery list—everything from fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, seafood and everything else you find at ALDI—and then choose a delivery window at checkout. Shoppers can get their groceries in an hour or up to a week later.

First-time Instacart customers can get $10 off their first three ALDI orders of $35 or more with the code ALDIDELIVERY441.

The grocery store had been planning to launch the service for several months. It just-so-happened to debut during a snow storm in November.

