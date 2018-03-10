Did you know Oct. 4 is National Taco Day? Whether you want to celebrate that day or just start your day off right, here's an easy taco recipe worth trying out.

Ingredients:

2 corn tortillas

2 eggs

Coconut oil spray

1 cup fresh spinach

1 tbsp fresh basil, chopped

¼ cup cherry tomatoes, sliced

2 tbsp almonds, slivered

Cholula to taste

Directions:

In a small bowl, whisk together eggs.

Spray a non-stick pan with coconut oil.

Place eggs in hot pan, begin to lightly scramble, add spinach, basil and tomatoes.

Add almonds if desired.

To serve, split egg scramble between 2 warmed tortillas.

Drizzle hot sauce to taste.

MORE FROM THE KIN COMMUNITY:

© Kin Community