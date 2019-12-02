WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — One of St. Louis’ hottest food trucks debuts its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Webster Groves on Wednesday.

Balkan Treat Box features cuisines of the Balkan Peninsula with food inspired by Bosnia and Turkey.

Opening the restaurant is a dream come true for owners Loryn Nalic and her husband, Edo Nalic.

According to a press release, Loryn traveled to the Balkan region for a two-month culinary exploration before first opening the food truck in late 2016.

She cooked with the locals and learned how to make somun, cevapi and Turkish pide.

Balkan Treat Box

Loryn has a culinary background from Pappy’s Smokehouse and Companion Bakery. She saw a need for Balkan food in St. Louis and since opening the food truck, the concept has received local and national acclaim.

The restaurant will feature a copper-plated wood burning oven and custom wood tables, seating 50 people. The restaurant will be filled with Balkan Treat Box’s signature colors of turquoise, yellow and magenta.

Loryn bakes all of her bread from scratch daily and makes every dish to order. In addition to its food truck favorites, the restaurant will include several new dishes as well!

Balkan Treat Box

The restaurant opens Wednesday at 11 a.m. at 8103 Big Bend Boulevard.

It will open with limited hours Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until they sell out of food!

Then over the next few weeks, they will gradually ramp up the hours. Full operation hours will be Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Balkan Treat Box still plans to operate the food truck during the spring and summer season.

Click here for a look at the menu.

PHOTOS: Balkan Treat Box opens restaurant