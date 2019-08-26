TEXAS, USA — The summer is here to stay, but you can cool down with Blue Bell's new ice cream flavor, Salted Caramel Cookie.

The bright orange carton contains creamy caramel ice cream loaded with vanilla crème filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl, the website says.

Our Products - Blue Bell Creameries Some say, Blue Bell has been making the best ice cream in the country for more than 100 years. We offer a variety of ice cream, sherbet and frozen snacks to satisfy your taste buds...and ours. Good news! Our most popular flavors are available in stores throughout the year.

The creamy treat is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

The Texas company has also released:

Banana Split Sundae

Happy Tracks

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough

Orange Swirl

Krazy Kookie Dough

You can grab a bowl, or maybe just the spoon, and indulge your sweet tooth!

