TEXAS, USA — The summer is here to stay, but you can cool down with Blue Bell's new ice cream flavor, Salted Caramel Cookie.
The bright orange carton contains creamy caramel ice cream loaded with vanilla crème filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl, the website says.
The creamy treat is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.
The Texas company has also released:
- Banana Split Sundae
- Happy Tracks
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough
- Orange Swirl
- Krazy Kookie Dough
You can grab a bowl, or maybe just the spoon, and indulge your sweet tooth!
