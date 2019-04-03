ST. LOUIS — The new brunch series “Brews + Blues” at Grand Tavern is aiming to bring the best of the St. Louis craft beer and music scenes together for locals.

Starting Sunday, March 10, guests can come to Grand Tavern by David Burke, across from The Fabulous Fox, for a reinvented Sunday Funday. The bottomless brunch will include live musicians and craft beer from local breweries.

Urban Chesnut Brewing Co. will be the spotlight brewery for March 10. 4 Hands Brewing Co. will be featured on March 17 and Logboat Brewing Co. on March 24.

READ MORE: Grand Tavern by David Burke now open in Midtown’s new Angad Arts Hotel

Guests can receive any craft beer from the spotlight brewery of the week at the same price as bottomless brunch. Mimosas, Bloody Mary’s, cocktails, house wine and beer also will be available.

Highlight dishes on the Grand Tavern brunch menu include:

Grand Omelet with ham, white cheddar cheese and bell peppers. Served with breakfast potatoes and toast

with ham, white cheddar cheese and bell peppers. Served with breakfast potatoes and toast Brioche French Toast with sauteed apples and maple syrup

with sauteed apples and maple syrup BBQ Brisket with Truffle Mac & Cheese “Toast” with chicharrones, spinach, mushroom and fried egg

with chicharrones, spinach, mushroom and fried egg Ritz Crab Cake Ham & Cheese “Sliders” with chipotle aioli, tomato jam and chips

with chipotle aioli, tomato jam and chips Grilled Chicken Open Face “B.L.T.” with avocado, lettuce, tomato and arugula

Food and drinks won’t be the only thing being served.

Award-winning entertainer Lady J Huston is set to perform during the series.

“With such a rich history of iconic blues musicians and one of the best craft beer scenes in the country, it was natural for us to combine the two in order to offer the perfect pairing for our guests who are looking for a unique brunch experience” said General Manager Sarah Landry.

The brunch costs $15 and starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

RELATED: Choose your color of emotion room at this new St. Louis hotel

Grand Tavern by David Burke is a contemporary American restaurant from ESquared Hospitality and is located at 626 North Grand Blvd in the Angad Arts Hotel. For more information click here.