ST. LOUIS – Food lovers will have another chance to test out the next big thing in St. Louis brunch.

On July 1, Little Bird will set up shop for the second time at Juniper in the Central West End to give people a chance to try out their southern-inspired breakfast cuisine.

Little Bird is the brainchild of Juniper's owner and chef Johns Perkins, and is slated for a future location in the Central West End.

The menu for the pop-up will feature a la carte options like cinnamon roll beignets, cornbread panzanella and country fried steak and grits with chimichurri.

The pop-up will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located at 360 North Boyle Avenue.

