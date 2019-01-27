DENVER — Sunday is National Chocolate Cake Day! Celebrate the yummy holiday with this quick and easy recipe.
Ingredients
- 2 cups of flour
- 1 cup of sugar
- 2 teaspoons of baking soda
- 5 tablespoons of cocoa powder
- 1 cup of mayonnaise
- 1 cup of cold water
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla
Directions
- Combine dry ingredients
- Mix in wet ingredients
- Add a little water, if necessary, to combine all together
- Bake for 30-35 minutes at 350 degrees
- Let rest, then top with chocolate icing or whip cream