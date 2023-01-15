Clayton Restaurant Week returns throughout third week of January

801 Chophouse is just minutes away from the heart of the Clayton business district in the heart of St. Louis. They said they combine the upscale atmosphere of intimate 1920s New York steakhouses with the vibrant downtown atmosphere of St. Louis. Visit them online for more information.

801 Fish has an elite vibe offering fish, seafood, and an award-winning wine list in a luxuriously designed environment. To reserve a table, click here.

Avenue offers lunch and dinner options while providing friendly and attentive service in a welcoming place, they said. They have an indoor reservation option that occupies one to eight people. To make a reservation, click here.

The BAO STL offers several international options of your choice. To create a reservation, click here.

Bistro La Floraison is not only participating in CRW, but also February’s Valentine’s Day celebration. To view the three-courses for $75 they are offering during CRW, click here. They said they are luxurious French dishes, cocktails, and wine in their romantic dining room. To make a reservation for V-day, click here.

Cantina Laredo creates authentic Mexican food inspired by the cuisine of Mexico City and adds a modern twist, they said. To make a reservation, click here.

Crushed Red commits itself to their guests and to the environment. They said they bring fresh, healthy food in a restaurant designed to produce little-to-no waste.

Herbie’s offers a few starters, main courses, and desserts during CRW. To view the full menu, click here. To book a visit online, click here.

Il Palato has a variety of dinner or wine options. To reserve a table, click here.

Oceano Bistro said Clayton, Missouri is home to the best seafood in the state located in the heart of St. Louis. To make a reservation, click here. For parties five or more, please call 314-721-9400.

Pastaria offers several pasta, vegetable, and pizza options. To make a reservation, click here.

Peel Wood Fired Pizza has their very own brewery and Clayton menu.