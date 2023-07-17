Find a new favorite spot to get dinner during Clayton Restaurant Week

The goal of Clayton Restaurant Week is to get people out to a local restaurant they may not have tried before or back to an old favorite for an affordable price.

CLAYTON, Mo. — Clayton Restaurant Week is back this summer, with 15 restaurants offering special, three-course meals for an affordable price.

Each restaurant will offer a special three-course menu with pricing options at $25, $50, $75, or $100 per person. There are no coupons necessary, diners just need to ask their server for the Clayton Restaurant Week menu.

The event runs from July 17 to 23.

