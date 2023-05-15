Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery opening 7th location Tuesday

The newest shop will open noon Tuesday at 308 North Euclid Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery is opening its seventh location in the St. Louis area.

The newest shop will open noon Tuesday at 308 North Euclid Avenue in the Central West End.

Clementine's Creamery is known for its small-batch specialty flavors made both "naughty" as alcohol-infused, and "nice" as vegan. The creamery was founded in 2014 by Tamara Keefe.

The creamery has six other locations:

Lafayette Square

Kirkwood

Clayton

Town and County

Southampton

Lake St. Louis

An eighth location is in the works in Edwardsville, Illinois, according to Clementine's website.

For a list of current flavors, click here.

The Central West End location will be open from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and noon to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.