ST. LOUIS — Chick-fil-A is expanding in St. Louis County, but you won't be able to camp outside of the store in the hopes of getting free food.

The popular fast-food restaurant is opening two new locations in north county on Jan. 31.

The Florissant location will be on Lindbergh Blvd. near New Halls Ferry Road. The Bridgeton restaurant will be at 12450 St. Charles Rock Rd. near I-270.

The restaurants are creating 220 new jobs in the area.

Chick-fil-A said in a news release it’s committed to “community engagement to a key area of revitalization for the metro area.”

Of course, the opening of any new Chick-fil-A normally comes with the highly anticipated free food campout. But due to the dangerously cold weather, the campout has been canceled.

