Colombian-style coffee shop in Eureka expands to St. Louis

EUREKA, Mo. — The Hagedorns created La Finca back in 2018.

Since then, co-owners John and Alejandra have been pouring their hearts and souls into their coffee.

They say it's the first authentic, Colombian-style coffee shop in the St. Louis area.

"La Finca means little farm," John said. "It came about with a trip to Colombia in my wife's hometown. We visited a coffee shop and it was very different, very rustic, very Latin feel. We decided bringing something back like that to St. Louis would be cool and different."

John met Alejandra after she came to St. Louis in 2014.

"I came through an exchange program and practicing English basically and met him through some friends and I stayed," she said.

Since then, their love has grown for coffee and each other.

"It's very different. Most coffee shops have the same feel, so we thought we could bring this Latin feel to St. Louis because it doesn't exist within a coffee shop," John said. "You have Mexican restaurants and Latin restaurants but within a coffee shop, that was very new."

Being Hispanic himself, John said he saw some experience after his mom owned a Mexican restaurant. However, roasting coffee was brand new.

The shop has an array of coffee beans, but many are Latin American.

All of it is brewed inside by John.

The two have been able to sprinkle their culture into Eureka.

"That's the reason we have empanadas and pastries," Alejandra said. "I feel like the music is what draws the customer. They are curious how life in Colombia is and the coffee process and I'm the one talking to the customers."

The growth

John said when the pandemic hit, they received an outpouring of support.

"Initially they came out to support us and sales went up and we didn't think it would go up but it kept growing," he said.

So much so, they're opening up another spot in The Grove neighborhood in St. Louis.

The new location will be across the street from the Urban Chestnut Brewing Company.

We're told they should have a grand opening soon.

"Eureka has been great and if it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be expanding the way we are right now," he said.

While it's their coffee and pastries bringing some flavor, it's their passion and culture that's brewing some change.

"I never thought I'd be able to make this happen but my family is so proud," Alejandra said with a smile.