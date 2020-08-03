ST. LOUIS — Sometimes rich athletes like to complain. Look, I get it. You have all of this money and attention, so you need something to do outside of playing a game for a living.

This week, Joey Votto, star first baseman for the Cincinnati Reds, whined about the pace of play in a baseball game rendering his late-night dinner opportunities slim pickings. I know the dinner complaint was more of a gift wrapping over the quick pace crisis in baseball. I get that. Votto doesn't like old school slow nature of the game and wants it sped up. He joins millions of others, both known and not that known, who want the same thing.

I wish that party would shut it down, saving the words for better choices. Baseball is just fine and that includes its pace of play. It's a greatly complex sport that doesn't need a cheat code or red bull to improve its appeal. With baseball, you are in or out. No questions. There is no clock and this could go on all night, so join the party, ladies and gents. Stop whining about quickening the game. If that's your style, stick to overpriced boxing pay-per-view purchases. Baseball is intricately detailed and diverse, which means no borders are required.

But since I want people to actually read this column, I want to have fun with Mr. Votto's complaint and offer the on-base machine some late-night eating options. Since I cover sports, entertainment, pop culture, and pretty much anything under the hood here at KSDK, I want to help Votto out.

Here are the best 5 late-night eating spots for St. Louis friends and foes. I could just tell you to go to The Grove, but that doesn't make for much conversation. So let me break it down for you.

5) Peacock Diner

Located in the Delmar Loop right next to a giant bookstore and market, this hipster establishment offers the classic diner essentials along with a couple nice touches. A giant booth that spins and a fully loaded jukebox ready to play the hits. It's open until midnight weekly, but until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday night.

4) Eat-Rite Diner

Take a short stroll up the street from the ballpark and cram these little saucer burgers down the pipe for a late-night meal delight. They are cheap, the cook is colorful, and the experience is usually fairly quick. There's nothing like a simple bag of cheeseburgers on a hot late night in St. Louis.

3) Maurizio's Pizza and Sports Bar

Located right up the street from the stadium on Clark Avenue, this place serves pizza, wings, and the appetizers until 3 a.m. and then 4 a.m. on the weekends. You can count on this place to fill you up with some classic Italian pizza specialties at an odd hour every time. They offer a few televisions so Mr. Votto can watch the unfortunate highlights of Carlos Martinez making him whiff at the dirt. Full stomach, clear minds, easy sleep.

2) Pie Guy Pizza

Located in the heart of The Grove on Manchester Road, this fast-moving New York-style pizza joint is planted right next to the entertainment venue, The Ready Room. They offer up slices on the go or a full pie if you would like to truly lean into a cheat meal. One night during my Uber shift, I was able to park, grab and eat all inside five minutes. In and out before the health of my body knew what happened. If you want something easy yet tasty, take a ten-minute drive and experience a small piece of St. Louis treasure while your stomach jets to New York for a minute.

1) The Gramophone

Open until 3 a.m. just about every night, this place has it all: Billiards, arcade games, big-screen televisions with sports on them, a full bar, and a signature dish-slinging kitchen. This place specializes in sandwiches of all shapes and sizes, and serves food past two in the morning. You can run with a Cubano-inspired Sammy or play it safe with a loaded-up turkey and roast beef sandwich. It's the perfect spot to unload some stress after an 0-4 night at the plate against a division rival. The end.

Baseball doesn't need to sped up and toyed with. If anything, let the fans influence the decisions there since they are the ones helping pay the players and keep the sport relevant at all. Rob Manfred can close his brain down and just let the game unfold at its normal pace.

But one thing I do think needs to be changed is opposing player's minds about the food here. Remember what Mike Piazza said that made Frank Cusumano go full-on Liam Neeson? Votto didn't disparage St. Louis' fine cuisine, but he did complain about being without a meal after a game.

Hopefully, I've changed that.

Oh, and none of those places require a reservation, Mr. Votto.

