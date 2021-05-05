'Donate Your Schnucks Rewards' gives customers the chance to give back

Program enables shoppers to support organizations fighting food insecurity and a range of community nonprofits

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks Rewards customers now have the option to give back to nonprofits in their community through the new Donate Your Schnucks Rewards program, which started Wednesday.

The program enables customers to help organizations that support fighting food insecurity, developing the workforce, promoting diversity, equity and inclusion, youth and education, health and wellness, and animal welfare — simply by shopping at Schnucks.

Customers can donate their Schnucks Rewards Points to nonprofits from a predetermined list using the Schnucks Rewards app or by signing in to their account on the Schnucks website. Once donated, Reward Points will convert to a monetary donation to the nonprofit they select. To donate, customers have the option of:

● Donating all Schnucks Rewards points to one nonprofit at one time

● Donating a portion of their Schnucks Rewards points to one nonprofit

● Selecting one nonprofit to automatically donate Schnucks Rewards points to on an ongoing basis

The company selected more than 75 nonprofits from areas served by the grocer for the launch of the program, Director of Corporate External Relations Schron Jackson explained.

“Schnucks remains focused on nourishing and strengthening our communities by working with our customers and local nonprofit organizations,” Jackson said. “We reached out to our teammates across our 111 stores to find the organizations that were most important to them and to their customers.”