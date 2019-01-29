A cocktail lounge-meets-record label bar is set to open at the new Chroma development in The Grove.

Takashima Records will offer what the owners say will be a cultural exchange of Japanese- and American-inspired arts with a curated cocktail menu and a variety of music from local, national and international DJs.

True to its name, the bar will display over 5,000 records, along with re-pressed vinyl releases, when Takashima Records opens in late 2019.

“Our goal is to further St. Louis’ reputation as a leader in cocktail culture, creating an immersive experience where groups of friends can gather, enjoy and be engaged in the music,” co-owner Sean Baltzell said in a statement.

Baltzell, who's also behind Tower Classic Tattoo, Knife & Flag Aprons, Union Barber Shop and Parlor Arcade Bar, is partnering with Casey Colgan on the new venture.



