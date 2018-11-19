ST. LOUIS — The season of giving can give back this year in the form of free beer.

Schlafly Beer is partnering with the St. Louis Area Food Bank to host the “Cans for Cans” holiday food drive.

From now through Christmas Eve, St. Louis beer fans can get a free Schlafly beer for every two non-perishable canned foods they donate.

Canned items have to be donated at either Schlafly location.

RELATED: Schlafly's most "devilish" brew returns next week for limited time

Beer lovers—or anyone who’s really into the holiday spirit—can get up to six beers per visit with their donations and must show an ID. Generous donors can pick from 16-ounce cans of Schlafly’s White Lager, IPA or Kölsch.

“We have received unending support from this community for the past 27 years, and we have a responsibility to give back, especially during the holiday season,” founding brewer Stephen Hale said. “In the spirit of the season, free beer is something that brings everyone together!”

PREVIOUS: Sales of new beer, Uncaged Ale, to benefit rescue dogs

Last year, the craft brewer collected 2,137 pounds of goods in the “Cans for Cans” food drive, which roughly equaled 1,744 meals for St. Louisans in need.

Schlafly will accept donations at their two locations:

Schlafly Tap Room

2100 Locust Street

Schlafly Bottleworks

7260 Southwest Avenue

© 2018 KSDK