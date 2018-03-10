Sadly, one of the few beer festivals I have not had the time to attend the past few years is the fall, Full Moon Festival at the Schlafly Bottleworks.

This year the FREE festival will be held on October 27, from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m and will feature live, local music, fall seasonal Schlafly beers, a pig roast, six big bonfires and more–all under the fall Hunter’s Moon.

But, perhaps the biggest draw is the Chef Chili Cook-Off, where acclaimed St. Louis chefs compete against one another to showcase their signature chili recipes. This year, one lucky St. Louis amateur cook will have the chance to compete against the featured chefs of Haley Riley from Salt + Smoke, Rick Lewis from Grace Meat + Three, Matt Wynn from Good Fortune and reigning champion, Dale Beauchamp of the upcoming Gringo.

Recipes can be submitted here until Monday, October 8, and the chef contestant will be chosen by Friday, October 12.

At the event, guests purchase a ticket for $8 and receive samples of all five chili recipes as well as a ticket to cast a ballot for their favorite. The chef with the most tickets at the close of the festival will be named the winner.

The Beer

Seasonal beers will be available for purchase, including White Lager, Pumpkin Ale, Hard Apple Cider, Pilsner, Coffee Stout and more.

For the food, the Schlafly culinary team will be roasting eight whole hogs sourced from the local farm Alpacas of Troy.

Guests can purchase a Pig Platter ($12) with pulled pork sandwich and two sides such as braised greens, mac and cheese, and coleslaw.

Guests can also purchase individual pulled pork sandwiches ($7) or sides ($4).

Personal housemade pumpkin pies ($5) will be available alongside tastings of Schlafly’s pumpkin pie in a glass, Pumpkin Ale.

Live music from local bands will include - The Dust Covers, Cara Louise Band and John Henry.

For more information on the Full Moon Festival, visit here or call Schlafly Bottleworks at 314-241-BEER.

