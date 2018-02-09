As an aspiring homebrewer, I've been fascinated watching the growing collusion of professional brewers, many of which are former homebrewers, and the burgeoning local homebrewing community.
An upcoming event you should know about highlights this relationship, with many from both communities coming together for one major beer event.
This year's Arbormeisters Homebrew + Craft Beer Festival, September 8th in Creve Couer.
This year each homebrew includes at least one ingredient sourced from a tree!
Attendees are invited to savor these unique brews, along with some of Missouri's favorite craft beers, while enjoying the natural setting of Forest ReLeaf's Communitree Gardens Nursery in Creve Coeur Park.
All proceeds benefit Forest ReLeaf's mission of "planting trees, enriching communities."
Attendees will rate the various brews and vote for their favorites; may the best homebrewer win!
You will enjoy live music from Cole Blue Steel, CommuniTree Gardens nursery tours, raffle prizes, food trucks with food for sale and additional food and beverages. Trees and wildflowers will also be available for purchase.
Craft Beer:
Urban Chestnut Brewing Company
Earthbound Beer
Six Mile Bridge Beer
Third Wheel Brewing
Schlafly Beer
Homebrewers:
4204-Main Street Brewing Company
Airdrop Brewing Company
Arch Nemesis Brewing
Boxing Turtle Brewing Company
Brewminati
East Side Brewers Homebrewing Club
Garage Brewers Society Homebrew Beer Club
Saint Charles County Society of Brewers
St. Louis Brews
STL Hops
Food Truck:
The Cheese Shack
Tickets are $30 in advance, $50 for VIP and $35 at the gate and include a tasting glass, light snacks, water, and unlimited sampling! Don't wait to purchase - this event is capped at 200 attendees!
VIP Admission includes early entry 12:30 p.m., ArborMeisters gift bag, and preferred parking.
We strongly encourage that you bring a designated driver. Please don't drink and drive. Tickets are transferable but not refundable.
