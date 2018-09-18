FESTUS — If you haven't been to Festus' own Main & Mill Brewing Company yet, this is the week to do so. Starting today (Tuesday) Denny Foster and the gang are releasing 4 new brews, one beer per day.

Customers who comes in and will get a pint of the new beer the day it’s released, along with a token for that day (you must ask for it). If you come in all four days and collect all four tokens you can redeem them all for your choice of:

T-shirt

Howler (full) and pint glass

Wild Honeysuckle Berliner bottle

Beers coming on

Tuesday's release is called Waz Up!! | 5.2% ABV | 45 IBU

This altbier was the "Best Of Show: winner of the Jefferson County Homebrewers first beer competition. Brewed by Graig Waz, this beer has a nice malt backbone while still having a crisp assertive bitterness, making it drink like a lager but have some of the character of an English Pale. The alt is really great for those that still enjoy some bitterness in their beers. It’s clean, crisp, refreshing but still has substance.

Wednesday - Chocolat | 5.5% ABV | 17 IBU

When you take a stout and load it with cacao nibs you get a chocolate stout so full of chocolate goodness that it needs no other name. This has no association with the weird movie from 2000 when an entire village abandons themselves to a chocolate temptation, though hopefully it isn’t far off. The chocolate stout is the second runnings of one of M&Ms big BA stouts. Aged it on 40 lbs. of cacao nibs and turned it into a chocolate bomb.

Thursday - The Flaneur | 4.2% ABV | 4 IBU

This sessionable lager pairs well with an evening stroll, a hike in the woods or just watching the leaves change. Brewed with rose hips and petals, citrus and spice, this crisp lager is meant to make whatever you enjoy just a bit more enjoyable. Super crushable.

The Flanuer is a total fun creation by head brewer Brandon Bischoff. He wanted to use a bunch of rose hips and petals and supplemented with grains of paradise. It really turned out nice. It’s maybe the lightest beer we’ve made to this point but it has such a unique profile that brings flavors of coconut, black pepper, and citrus while maintaining a balance of floral and citrus aroma.

Friday - TDH IPL | 5.8% ABV | 30 IBU

A triple dry-hopped IPL that uses basically the same brew process for their popular IPAs but fermented with a clean and crisp lager strain, making for an India Pale Lager. They load this one with Cascade, Lemondrop, and El Dorado hops giving it an eye opening level of citrusy goodness. Oh and they dry-hopped this beautiful thing three times.

The TDH IPL is the first IPL M&M has done and really just the 4th lager they’ve done total. They used 4 lbs. of hops per barrel on this one between the brewday and dry-hopping. It’s an interesting mix of citrus hops while still clearly being a lager.

