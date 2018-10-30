ST. LOUIS – Holiday lovers, this one is for you! A holiday pop-up bar is returning to St. Louis this holiday season.

‘Miracle’ will open on Nov. 23 and go through Dec. 29. You must be 21 years old to get into the Miracle bar. The pop-up bar will be at Small Change at 2800 Indiana Avenue in St. Louis’ Benton Park neighborhood.

Tables will be available for reservations with specified time slots. All reservations are given a time allotment. For two people, one hour for three to four people an hour and 15 minutes, for five to six people, an hour and 30 minutes and for seven to eight people two hours.

They’re not accepting reservations just yet, according to the event page. Click here for more information.

A portion of Miracle’s sales goes to Santa’s Helpers, Inc. which has been giving the gift of joy to St. Louis children since 1968.

© 2018 KSDK