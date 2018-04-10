Nothing is better than drinking really good beer, except perhaps drinking really good beer and helping a fellow human being at the same time. That is what O'Fallon Brewery is hoping St. Louis beer lovers will do with the release of a new limited edition beer, Tribute.

Tribute honors our first responders, and a portion of each sale benefits The BackStoppers, a non-profit organization who assists the families of police officers, firefighters and emergency personnel who die or suffer a catastrophic injury in the line of duty.

"We understand the burdens placed on spouses and children when they lose a loved one in the line of duty," said Jim Gorczyca, O’Fallon’s president and CEO.

Tribute is a sessionable Golden Ale, coming in at just 5 percent alcohol by volume and 10 IBUs. It is brewed with Cluster, German Hallertau and Mittlefruh hops with Pilsner, Munich 10L and Caramel 40L grains that make it a golden, light, and happily malty.

This brew will be available in six-packs while supplies last at all Dirt Cheap, On the Run and U-Gas locations.

The launch of Tribute also corresponds with the kickoff of The BackStoppers annual membership drive through Oct. 31, 2018. Individuals and companies can support The BackStoppers by becoming members to help ensure our fallen first responders are not forgotten. Annual membership dues range from $150 to $10,000 and are tax deductible.

