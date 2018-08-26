If you are planning a last-minute summer trip to one of Missouri's many wineries, and you don't want to leave your four-legged friend at home than you need to know which of your favorite wineries are open to the idea of you sipping some vino, while your pooch relaxes at your feet.

Here are your best tips for pet-friendly Missouri wineries within 100 miles of downtown St. Louis.

Adam Puchta Winery

1947 Frene Creek Rd

Hermann, MO 65041

573-486-5596

A tradition of fine winemaking begun in 1855 by Adam Puchta is continued today by his great-great grandson. The country’s oldest continuously owned family winery is located along a creek in the beautiful Frene Valley just two miles southwest of Hermann, Missouri.

Adam Puchta Winery produces more than 20,000 cases of food-friendly, award-winning wine each year. Their wines are proudly American, uniquely Missouri and recognized for superior quality.

Belmont Vineyards

5870 Old Route 66

Leasburg, MO 65535

573-885-7156

Belmont Vineyards is a family-owned winery located in the Ozark Highland Region of Leasburg, Missouri. We continue the winemaking tradition that has been an integral part of Missouri's heritage. The winery is an ideal location, with beautiful views of the rolling Ozark hills and the calmness of a country farm where you can relax and unwind with your favorite Belmont Vineyards wine.

Bias Winery & Gruhlke's Microbrewery

3166 Hwy B

Berger, MO 63104

573-834-5475

Bias Vineyards & Winery is a family-owned winery started in 1980 by Jim and Norma Bias. The winery is located in Berger, Missouri, just seven miles east of Hermann.

Located on a 64-acre farm high atop the scenic bluffs overlooking the Missouri River Valley, their wines are produced from their own vineyards just 600 feet from the winery itself. This allows them to harvest and promptly crush the grapes the moment they reach their peak of ripeness. The pressing, fermentation, aging and bottling, like most Missouri wineries, are all performed at the estate as well.

Cave Hollow West Winery

Historical Mark Twain Cave Complex

300 Cave Hollow Rd

Hannibal, MO 63401

573-231-1000

Cave Hollow West Winery features select small-batch wines crafted at West Winery – Macon, plus exclusive Mark Twain wines. Enjoy Historic Mark Twain Cave/Cameron Cave tours, cave-aged cheese, full-service campground, gift shop (candles/fudge made on-site), café, indoor/outdoor seating and event center. Picnics welcome, but state law prohibits outside alcohol. Riverboat, museums and shopping are a short trolley ride away.

Cave Vineyard

21124 Cave Rd

Ste. Genevieve, MO 63670

573-543-5299

Come visit a natural Cave Wine Cellar! Cave Vineyard is a family-owned establishment; it derives its name from the remarkable Saltpeter Cave located just a short walk from the tasting room. This is a must stop destination for those looking to enjoy a unique wine country experience.

Start your experience in the tasting room on top of the cave by sampling Strussione Wines, made from grapes grown just a few feet away. Once you’ve selected your wine of choice, go and enjoy the Cave or take in the scenic views of the vineyard and rolling hills from the outdoor pavilion.

Picnic baskets are welcome, however, They do offer a variety of cheese and sausage and would be happy to pack a basket for you!

Chandler Hill Vineyards

596 Defiance Rd

Defiance, MO 63341

636-798-2675

Chandler Hill Winery overlooks a vineyard, a hidden lake, and the inspiring Osage valley teeming with wildlife. It is the closest full-service winery to the St. Louis area, just 30 miles from downtown. Guests will enjoy an exquisite Award-Winning Missouri, California, Oregon and Washington State vintages, delicious food, live entertainment and special events. Chandler Hill is becoming recognized as Missouri’s most exquisite winery for its location, outstanding vintages and rich legacy.

Charleville Vineyard Winery & Microbrewery

16937 Boyd Rd

Ste. Genevieve, MO 63670

573-7564537

Charleville vineyard winery and microbrewery is a family owned vineyard that opened its tasting room to the public in early June of 2003. The tasting room has 2 patios that overlook a panoramic view of some of the highest points in Ste. Genevieve County. Come sip their fine wines or award-winning craft beers in this lovely rustic setting, or spend the weekend in their charming 1860’s bed & breakfast. You are welcome to bring a picnic and enjoy the entire afternoon at Charleville.

Chaumette Vineyards & Winery

24345 State Rt WW

Ste. Genevieve, MO 63670

573-747-1000

The premier winery destination in the Midwest, award-winning Chaumette Winery offers a unique, memorable and relaxing experience for every guest. Visit Chaumette and experience the Tasting Room, the Grapevine Grill Restaurant, the Villages at Chaumette, their pool and more. Enjoy elegantly appointed villas to rent or own.

Durso Hills Winery and Bistro

101 S Harding St

Marquand, MO 63655

573-783-8776

Durso Hills Vineyard and Winery is nestled in the hills of Madison County, in the rural town of Marquand. The vineyard overlooks the town and Castor River valley. Their winery tasting room is part of an old residence that housed the town’s local country doctor and his pharmacy, about 100 years ago. The front porch boasts a serene view of Marquand’s city park. The view is dominated by the landmark, Sitze historical log cabin.

Edg-Clif Farms & Vineyard

10035 Edg-Clif Dr

Potosi, MO 63664

573-438-4741

Edg-Clif Farms & Vineyard is a small family run Winery and Brewery created out of love for this special place. Edg-Clif is sometimes referred to as the 'House of Chambourcin' because of the 8 different wines made from that French-American hybrid. Wine tastings can include anything from a dry Rose, French Oak Aged Chambourcin, to the gold medal-winning sweet Twilight. There is something for all wine lovers! This year Edg-Clif is proud to introduce their own beers with an ever-changing menu that includes Cream Ales, Oatmeal Cream Stouts and a wonderful Vanilla Porter.

Endless Summer Winery

5 Grosse Ln

Hermann, MO 65041

573-252-2000

A small family winery with very unique wines. Pecan wine (with raisins for added body) is their signature wine. It has nutty, smooth, buttery notes, which only make you want more. The extensive landscaping enhances a scenic view, which provides a great place to sit and enjoy their wine.

Hemman Winery

13022 Hwy C

Brazeau, MO 63737

573-824-6040

Located in eastern Perry County, Hemman Winery is nestled in the quaint town of Brazeau, Missouri. The historic village is home to several late 1800’s buildings for a picturesque setting. The winery makes its home in a former general store dating back approximately 150 years. Hemman Winery specializes in sweet & semi-sweet wine. You can enjoy our grape varieties Concord, Niagra, Catawba, Foch, Chardonel and more.

Hermannhof Winery

330 E First St

Hermann, MO 65041

573-486-5959

Hermannhof Winery, with a proud German heritage dating back to 1852, is a National Historic Site. Originally opened as a brewery in 1852, the century-old stone and brick building and wine cellars serve as the foundation for their winemaking.

The winery is located just inside Hermann, Missouri with their vineyards located just outside of town. The winery has won numerous state and national awards over the years. Hermannhof Winery is the first, two-time winner of “Best New World White Wine”.

Hermannhof Winery produces a full selection of wines from sweet to dry. They also produce champagne made in the original French “Methode Chamenois” process.

Tasting room, picnic areas, terrace, wine-related gifts, cheeses and locally produced sausages are all available to visitors.

Meramec Vineyards

600 State Route B

St. James, MO 65559

573-265-7847

Meramec Vineyards is in the Ozark Highlands Viticultural Area, an area known for the Concord grape and its Italian roots. In 2018, Meramec Vineyards Winery was purchased by Saint James locals Joe and Michelle Boulware with a desire to restore the charming character of the winery and transform it into a family destination. TheBoulwares’ continue to foster a dream to produce the full expression of the grapevine: wine. Their mission is to carry on the tradition of fine, small batched wines, to capture the gift of time and quality with every bottle.

Mount Pleasant Estates

5634 High St

Augusta, MO 63332

636-482-9463

George Munch, who came to the area with his brother, Frederick, from Germany, founded Mount Pleasant Winery in 1859. He established the winery in an area that reminded him of his homeland. From the beauty of the topography to the incredible potential for creating excellent wines, they chose Mount Pleasant in Augusta, Missouri. Built from the wood and abundant limestone of the area, the winery and cellars were completed in 1881.

Mount Pleasant is located in America’s first designated wine district in Augusta, Missouri.

Old Farm Winery

5375 Viehland Farm Rd

Catawissa, MO 63015

314-277-6845

Enjoy this small family run winery. Take a stroll through the countryside or bring a picnic to enjoy. A selection of cheese and sausages are available in the tasting room. They are just a short drive from Six Flags St. Louis.

Peaceful Bend Vineyard

1942 Hwy T

Steelville, MO 65565

573-775-3000

When it's time to kick back and relax, you'll definitely want Peaceful Bend in your plans. Owners Katie and Clyde Gill have operated Peaceful Bend Vineyard since 1998 and truly enjoy sharing their passion for wine with guests. The Gills are committed to producing refreshing wines inspired by the pristine rivers surrounding the town of Steelville. You'll enjoy flavorful blends and well-balanced varietal wines that delight your taste buds.

Red Moose Vineyards

425 Hwy VV

Salem, MO 65560

573-743-3006

Red Moose Vineyards is a small, family-owned and operated winery and vineyard located in the Missouri Ozark Highlands AVA. Our peaceful setting with beautiful views of the vineyard and lake provide the perfect atmosphere to enjoy our wines. We offer red and white wines ranging from sweet to dry. If you forget your picnic basket, we offer a small menu of “light fare” to accompany any of our wines.

River Ridge Winery

850 County Rd 321

Commerce, MO 63742

573-263-3712

Situated in a century-old farmhouse, River Ridge Winery is nestled within the hills where Crowley’s Ridge joins the Mississippi River north of Commerce, Missouri on County Road 321. Owners Jerry and Joannie Smith produce their wines from their own four-acre vineyard on the hills behind the winery.

The hand-tended French hybrid grapes produce dry and semi-dry wines. Dry wines include Charodonnay, Vignoles, Vidal, Cynthiana, Chambourcin and our signature wine Serendipity.

Semi-dry wines include Vidal Blanc and Vin Gris. Dessert wines include Vidal Fume. New York Muscat and Vignoles.

Rolling Meadows Vineyard & Winery

212 Eden Trail

Warrenton, MO 63385

636-288-1016

Rolling Meadows Vineyards is a small boutique winery just west of Warrenton, Missouri. We have a small tasting room and specialize in four varietal wines, Niagara, Concord, Cynthiana, Norton and Seyval Blanc.

Sainte Genevieve Winery

245 Merchant St

Ste. Genevieve, MO 63670

573-883-2800

Located in the historic district of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, the oldest French settlement west of the Mississippi, is Sainte Genevieve Winery. A special connection is felt with the French through their rich history and their wines. The winery is located in a beautiful 5,000-square foot, turn-of–the century home.

Sainte Genevieve Winery is a family-owned and operated business that was established in 1984 by Chris and Hope Hoffmeister: “We have a commitment to making quality, hand-crafted Missouri wines in small lots. We would like to have a wine that suits every palate and every pocketbook.”

Their wines are all produced from their 13-acre vineyard or from area vineyards and orchards.

Sand Creek Vineyard

3578 Sand Creek Rd

Farmington, MO 63640

573-756-9999

Among the rolling hills and vineyards of the Route Du Vin lies the newest family-owned vineyard in St. Francois County. Sand Creek Vineyard, established in 2002, opened their spacious tasting room in October 2008. Their handmade railing and beautiful double doors lead to a large stone bar with a heavenly cupola above. You may taste their nine delicious wines and enjoy a picnic on the large verandas, complete with firepit. Available for private parties and special events.

St. Francois Vineyards, Winery & Brewery

1669 Pine Ridge Trail

Park Hills, MO 63601

573-431-4294

St. Francois Vineyard is located in the heart of the Historic Missouri Parkland. Enjoy handcrafted wines and locally made cheese and sausage from their tasting room or outdoor patio in a scenic vineyard setting.

St. James Winery

Jim & Pat Hofherr believed there was great potential to resurrect the winemaking acclaim Missouri enjoyed prior to Prohibition, so with dreams of building a winery from the ground up, the Hofherrs came to St. James, Missouri, and opened their winery in 1970. It remains family owned and operated.

Today St. James Winery makes more than 200,000 cases of wine each year. Their wines are distributed throughout the Midwest and South. The winery tends vineyards planted with Catawba, Chardonel, Norton, Concord, Seyval, Vignoles, Chambourcin and Rougeon grapes.

Stone Hill Winery - Hermann

Since its establishment in 1847, Stone Hill Winery has undergone significant and inevitable changes. From early success as the nation’s second largest winery to the catastrophic times of Prohibition, from its use as a mushroom-growing facility to the resurgence of Missouri’s wine industry, Stone Hill Winery has evolved into a world-class winery.

Today, perched dramatically on a hill overlooking the beautiful German town of Hermann, Stone Hill Winery is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Missouri Wine Country. Each year Stone Hill welcomes thousands of visitors who enjoy not only the award-winning wines and juices but also the region’s Old-World hospitality and surrounding beauty.

The Barrens Winery

2815 N Hwy 51

Perryville, MO 63775

573-547-6968

The Barrens Winery is located just outside of Perryville, MO on HWY 51 North. Secluded behind the trees where there is always a gentle breeze blowing around the porch. The Barrens has a warm and inviting atmosphere to please everyone. They have a kitchen where they serve lunch and dinner. There are 3 balconies inside and a gazebo bar, a stone fireplace and the woodwork is magnificent.

Three Squirrels Winery

17301 State Rt B

St. James, MO 65559

573-265-7742

Experience unique hospitality in the scenic Missouri countryside. They offer a range of wine from dry to sweet, crafted from French hybrid and American varieties. The gift shop stocks various cheeses and sausages, and the gallery displays local artists’ works. Enjoy your purchase on the covered deck overlooking the vineyards. Just 90 minutes west of St. Louis on I-44, exit 195, north outer road one mile east, then 3.5 miles north on State Route B.

Twin Oaks Vineyard and Winery

6470 Hwy F

Farmington, MO 63640

573-756-6500

Twin Oaks is a family owned Vineyard and Winery. The tasting room sits right in the middle of the vineyard and is a lovely spot to spend a relaxing afternoon enjoying a delicious wine or a glass of cold, premium beer. You may also sit inside among the beautiful antiques, movie memorabilia, fireplace, and large TV screens.

If the outdoors is more to your taste, their inviting porch gives you a perfect view of the vines and tranquil lake. Let the sounds of the fountain wash over you as you savor the panoramic view from our large patio. An assortment of fresh meats and chocolates are available.

Vance Vineyards & Winery

1522 Madison 212

Fredericktown, MO 63645

573-783-8800

Vance Vineyard and Winery is a small, but growing, family-owned business. With eight acres now under cultivation, the vineyards are a visual delight. The beautiful clusters of Norton, Catawba, Chardonnay and Chardonel grapes will make your mouth water. They doubled the size of the vineyard in the spring of 2007 by adding Vignoles, Traminette, Chambourcin and Reisling. They also planted a variety of table grapes: Vanessa is a mild, fruity crisp red dessert grape; Marquis is a high-flavor white grape from the Geneva B.P.; and Venus is a gorgeous (of course) large, blue-black flavorful table grape.

Villa Antonio Winery

3660 Linhorst Rd

Hillsboro, MO 63050

636-475-5008

Villa Antonio Winery is a family-operated winery in Jefferson County, less than 45 minutes south of downtown St. Louis. The winery is situated in the scenic Sandy Valley area and has multiple patio areas, two large tents offering cool shade, and a climate controlled Four Season Room which serves as the tasting room. Sip your wine while enjoying the picturesque vineyard and lakeside views.

Villa Antonio Winery is the only winery in Missouri producing Italian style wines. Their wines range from dry to sweet and are made from French-American hybrid grapes grown on the property. Currently the winery produces eleven wines: Whites: Cayuga White, Seyval Blanc, Chardonel, Goccia d’Oro, Amore and Valentino Bianco; Reds: Norton, Chambourcin, Vino Rosa, Rosso Valentino and Rosetto.

Wenwood Farm Winery

1132 Brick Church Rd

Bland, MO 65014

573-437-3443

Nestled in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains, Wenwood Farm Winery is a fourth generation family farm. A former dairy, Wenwood Farm produced award-winning Guernsey cattle for many years. Now, this generation’s owners, Laura Neese and Thomas Kalb, will produce another time-honored beverage – wine.

They offer a full range of fine wines – hearty dry reds, semi-sweet blushes, sweet German-style whites and more – made by winemaker, Tom, who has over 20 years of wine-making experience. Tom has worked in several wineries, both here in Missouri and in his home state of Wisconsin.

White Mule Winery

2087 Hwy 50

Owensville, MO 65066

573-764-4800

Come visit and hear the story of Charlotte’s White Mule Winery. Newly opened with easy access to Highway 50, White Mule Winery is located in the old community of Charlotte. White Mule Bed and Breakfast is next door for visitors wanting to spend more time here. There are four acres of grapes surrounding the winery, along with farmland, cattle and of course a pair of beautiful white mules. Come, relax and enjoy a little piece of country life.

