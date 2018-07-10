One of the more anticipated local beer releases is today, as Perennial is set to debut Maman 2018, the popular Imperial Stout that this year was is aged 14-16 months in Rittenhouse Rye & Jack Daniels barrels.

Every year the brewery sets aside a few of their absolute best barrels of imperial stout to stand on their own, unadulterated and without adjuncts. They call this blend Maman, or as they say on their website, “the mother of our barrel-aged stouts.” Traditionally, Maman is an expression of beer in oak and presents a luxurious combination of cocoa, caramel, vanilla, and maple wrapped up with a big boozy bow.

The 2017 version was aged in Rittenhouse Rye and Elijah Craig barrels before blending and packaging.”

The beer will be sold today beginning at noon and will be on draft at 2 p.m.

With the lines that are probably already there, if you’re not there, you may want to move fast.

And this will be a big beer, according to their Facebook post, which is a significant jump from last year’s 11%.

Bottles will be sold for ‪$40.

