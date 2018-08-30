It's still August, but our Oktoberfest calendar is already filling up.

Earlier this week, we announced plans for Urban Chestnut's annual Oktoberfest celebration, and today we're letting you thirsty, craft beer lovers know that one of St. Louis' most popular fall beers, the aptly named Oktoberfest from Schlafly will now be available in 12-packs of 16-ounce cans, for the very first time.

This is Schlafly’s second seasonal can release for 2018, following the year-round release of White Lager and spring seasonal release of Hoppy Wheat cans.

The celebratory autumnal style, named one of USA Today’s Oktoberfest beers to try, is a traditional Märzen. At 5.5 % and 25 IBUs, the amber-colored beer is balanced in its sweetness and toasted malts from months of fermentation, making for a smooth and clean brew.

“Our Oktoberfest is authentic in its execution and evocation of heritage. We use Munich malt and German hops for this traditional Märzen. It’s a tasteful tribute to our German roots,” says Founding Brewer Stephen Hale.

The seasonal 12-packs of 16-ounce cans of Oktoberfest will be available at your favorite bottleshop, at and the Schlafly brewpubs for $14.99 suggested retail.

