Fruit or fruity beers are not for everyone. But that could be said about sours or stouts, and I let them into my life, so why not fruit beers?

Normally, we see a new batch of fruit forward beers in spring and summer, but what about the Fall? Hell, what about the winter. Why not offer us a fruit beer as a unique alternative to the heavy, dark, winter warmers?

Question asked. Question answered!

Our friends at Schlafly have a new special release beer called Merry Berry Ale, which is inspired by the sweet flavors of a French pastry.

Merry Berry Ale (6.0%, 15 IBUs), will pour red and feature blackberry, raspberry and blueberry with undertones of lemon and vanilla. On the nose you'll find pastry crust and fruit-forward sweetness.

“We wanted to brew a bright and tart alternative to other beers that are traditionally higher ABV and super spice-forward this time of year,” says Founding Brewer Stephen Hale. “This is the beer for your aunt who doesn’t think she likes craft beer. It’s an easy drinking beer, perfect to pair with your favorite dessert.”

As the beer warms, the berry flavors continue to develop. The beer also impresses with its vibrant red color, yet offers an approachable ABV and light body for the masses.

Merry Berry is Schlafly Beer’s final Special Release beer this year, following Double Bean Blonde, Coconut Crème Ale and Pumpkin Ale. Six-packs of Merry Berry Ale will be available starting on Monday, October 22 as well as at both tap rooms.

brews fit into my life and how can you too welcome them into yours? This is the question I decided to tackle for no other reason then I love exposing myself to new beers or in this case, beers that have been around but I’ve simply avoided.

To be fair, I have always had fruity beer around the house. My wife, who will figure greatly in this story, is a fan. But, till recently, I had not really appreciated the citrusy fruit blends becoming popular in IPAs and how the juice really does compliment the bitterness of the hop or the malt. So it’s time to open up my beer brain and welcome in new flavor combinations, because finding the flavor that fits our palette is really why we love craft beer. So, now I’m ready to expand from IPA’s to other styles that also are experimenting with fruity possibilities.

So I was thrilled when I was asked to do a feature on SchlaflyBeer‘s latest sampler pack: the Frugi-Four, four distinct beer styles featuring four different fruits. This is the first year for the new variety pack that includes Apricot IPA, Watermelon Lager, Raspberry Hefeweizen and Peach Saison.

