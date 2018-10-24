ST. LOUIS — To many who appreciate a finely crafted cocktail, the making of such a drink is an art form. But, have you ever considered the thought and process that goes into creating a cocktail menu? I'm quickly learning that assembling a cocktail menu requires a sense of beauty and refinement and even the skill of storytelling.

Some cocktail menus represent a journey, with each menu presenting a storyline. In the case Planter's House new cocktail menu, debuting tonight, the storyline contains plenty of POWS!!! CHOPS!!! AND WHAMOS!!! Those are the words that come to mind when I think of roller derby, because that, my friends, is the theme of the Fall-Winter menu at Planter's House, in Lafayette Square.

The story of Roller Derby in St. Louis is nothing if not unique. "One of our employee's at our bar Small Change is a member of the Arch Rivals. She shared stories, and a couple of our employees went to a bout this year. Seemed like another great thing about living in St. Louis that we should share through our menu," said owner Ted Kilgore.

And that is just what he did. The new menu features 18 original cocktails including:

Arch Rival {12}

Acorn Squash Infused Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon, Zirbenz Stone Pine Liqueur, Allspice Dram, Cinnamon Syrup ($1 donation to St. Louis’s Roller Derby Teams for each sold)

Jump the Apex {12}

Beet Infused Gin Raw, Beet Infused St. George Green Chile Vodka, Green Chartreuse, Giffard Rhubarb Liqueur, Lemon, Strawberry

Hip Whip {11}

Forest Berry Tea Infused Pinckney Bend Cask Gin, Tempest Fugit Crème de Banana, Suze, Lemon, Egg White, Coco Rico Coconut Soda

"We're going to celebrate St. Louis Roller Derby by donating 30% of our sales tonight to the Arch Rivals, (St. Louis' women's team) and the Gate Keepers our men's team, which is currently ranked 1st in the world," said Kilgore.

The money raised will help pay for a new track and pay for a trip to the world championships next month.

"The Arch Rivals and Gatekeepers are #3 and #1 in the world! We want to help them continue showing the world the St. Louis rocks in many ways," said Kilgore.

Planters House

1000 Mississippi

St. Louis, Mo.

