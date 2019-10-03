Has it been a year already?



It has, and now it's time to defend St. Louis’ national title as USA Today's USA TODAY's travel website 10best in the category of "Best Beer Scene."

Last March St. Louis beat out 19 other cities to take the title, including self-proclaimed powerhouse beer towns such as Denver, Portland, OR and Seattle. Grand Rapids, which is a rapidly growing beer town, placed second.



Voting is underway right now, and you can cast yours on all platforms and it's encouraged that you vote early and often, as voting is allowed every day through March 25th.



Vote on all your devices and vote EVERY DAY until voting closes on Monday, March 25 and help us bring this home!

