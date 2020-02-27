ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As other restaurant chains search for healthier appetizing alternatives, Dunkin’ is going in a more delicious direction. The company best known for its doughnuts is frying up a new snack to freshen up its menu.
The Snackin’ Bacon is a sleeve packed with eight sizzling slices of bacon that are sprinkled with sweet black pepper seasoning.
Dunkin’ said in a news release it’s a satisfying snack for on-the-go customers who are tired of “typical snacking choices.”
RELATED: Fake meat and a latte? Starbucks adds Beyond Meat in Canada
RELATED: FDA sends warning letter to Jimmy John's, accused of serving vegetables linked to E. coli and salmonella outbreaks
