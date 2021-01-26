Everything Bagel ice cream is now a thing

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams announced its newest flavor on Monday

ST. LOUIS — "It's the flavor you never knew you wanted."

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams announced one of its newest flavors on Monday.

It's part of several other flavors in its 'Breakfast for Ice Cream' series.

The 'Everything Bagel' ice cream is described as a buttery streusel laden with sesame, poppy seeds, onions and garlic woven throughout cream cheese ice cream.

Its latest flavor had a lot of chatter across social media with mixed reviews.

One person on Twitter asked, "Everything OK, Jeni?"

Another person on Twitter wrote, "I don't even love my husband as much as I love an everything bagel (I might, but it's close) and my only response to that ice cream is abject horror. Why would you do this?"

"You know today’s not April 1, right?" Another person on Twitter wanted to remind Jeni's it's not April Fools' Day.

Some people are excited about it, though... like 'Captain Obvious' on Twitter.

Captain Obvious simply wrote, "This is everything."

It'll cost $12 a pint and is available online, in shops and for local delivery.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream is located in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood at 389 N. Euclid Ave.

It also ships nationwide and has more than 40 storefronts across the country.

Now available by the pint online, in shops, and for local delivery via the Jeni’s app. pic.twitter.com/b98aiREJxw — Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) January 25, 2021