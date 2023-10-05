St. Louis' favorite fall soups, as told by 5 On Your Side weather watchers

Our area is seeing the first true autumnal temperature this weekend, and many in St. Louis are using the opportunity to make their favorite recipes.

ST. LOUIS — A cold front swept through St. Louis on Friday and brought the first true autumnal temperatures of the year to the area.

As residents get their first true taste of fall on Saturday and Sunday, many are taking advantage of the opportunity to get their first taste of fall soups. Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell asked 5 On Your Side's Weather Watchers what soups they plan to make, and most of the answers shared a controversial commonality.

The vast majority of commenters said the soup they would be boiling up for autumn was chili, a hot take that has driven professional chefs mad over the past few years. The debate got so hot that in 2016, the International Chili Society even weighed in.

"It is the official opinion of International Chili Society that chili is not and should not be considered a soup," Bri Toland, the vice president of the society, previously told Thrillist magazine. "True chili is not too thin nor too thick, making it neither a soup nor a stew. Chili is most often served in a bowl, although it should not run (as soup would) if served on a plate or atop chili-marriage favorites such as burgers, hot dogs, or omelets. Bowl or plate; spoon or fork -- chili is definitely not a soup."

Some runner-up, more true, soups mentioned by weather watchers included potato soup, chicken and dumplings and vegetable soup.

Connell personally prefers a nice minestrone or potato soup when the fall weather hits. See some of his homemade ones here:

