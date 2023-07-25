First Watch making its return to Clayton

Brandon Heinsohn, vice president of operations at First Watch, said the restaurant has been eager to make a comeback in Clayton for a while now.

CLAYTON, Mo. — A popular St. Louis region breakfast and lunch spot is anticipated to open a new location in early 2024.

According to a press release from First Watch, a decades-old staple in the community, the new location at 8001 Forsyth Boulevard in Clayton, Missouri will feature a covered patio and indoor-outdoor bar. This location is just one of 10 restaurants across the St. Louis region.

Customers can enjoy items like avocado toast, smoked salmon eggs benedict, breakfast tacos and lemon ricotta pancakes. The restaurant also serves freshly squeezed juices with a rotating menu in tandem with each season.

Brandon Heinsohn, vice president of operations at First Watch, said the restaurant has been eager to make a comeback in Clayton for a while now.

"And after several years of looking, we’re proud to share we’ve found the perfect location to reintroduce – and elevate – our brunch experience," he said.

"Prior to 2020, our Clayton restaurant had proudly served this community for nearly two decades as one of our earliest restaurants in St. Louis. We knew we wanted to stay in the area, which makes this reopening all the more special. We’ve loved introducing our community to a new morning routine, and we are excited to deepen our roots here for many more years to come.”

The restaurant is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery, and dine-in service. For more information about its menu and how to make an order online, click here.

St. Louis food news